Ternium (NYSE:TX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Ternium (NYSE:TX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $42.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.91% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Ternium is the leading producer of flat and long steel products of Latin America and consolidates the operations of the steel companies Hylsa in Mexico, Siderar in Argentina and Sidor in Venezuela. It create value with our customers, jointly improving competitiveness and productivity, through a highly efficient industrial and technological base and a global commercial network. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Ternium in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet raised Ternium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

Shares of Ternium stock opened at $37.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.43. Ternium has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $41.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.88.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 14.34%. Equities analysts forecast that Ternium will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos purchased a new stake in Ternium during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Oldfield Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ternium in the first quarter worth about $53,529,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ternium by 70.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,329,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,486,000 after buying an additional 965,185 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Ternium by 466.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 545,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,203,000 after acquiring an additional 449,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Ternium by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,375,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,071,000 after acquiring an additional 347,491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.63% of the company’s stock.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

