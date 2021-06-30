QS Investors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 32.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,839 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SQ. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Square by 55.0% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,978,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,492,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895,906 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Square in the fourth quarter worth about $597,618,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Square by 32.9% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,662,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,285,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,341 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Square by 24.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,929,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,573,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Square by 231.5% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,672 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

SQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Square currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.93.

NYSE:SQ opened at $248.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $226.46. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.89 and a 52 week high of $283.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $113.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 350.53, a P/E/G ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 2.42.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.13, for a total value of $23,013,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $79,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,881,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,261,141 shares of company stock valued at $293,969,933 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.