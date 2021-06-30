QS Investors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

QS Investors LLC reduced its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,275 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,598,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,465,613,000 after purchasing an additional 324,117 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,978,422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $952,066,000 after purchasing an additional 150,888 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,029,114 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $687,431,000 after purchasing an additional 37,014 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,387,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $464,084,000 after purchasing an additional 384,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,230,806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $442,588,000 after purchasing an additional 12,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $133,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,426,205.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $7,373,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,075,548.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 204,278 shares of company stock valued at $27,858,016. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.62.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $138.35 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a PE ratio of 57.59, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.00. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.07 and a 1 year high of $149.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.79 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 23.34%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.