QS Investors LLC Makes New $765,000 Investment in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MODV. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ModivCare in the fourth quarter worth $11,203,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of ModivCare during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,138,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of ModivCare during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ModivCare during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,813,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ModivCare during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,073,000.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of ModivCare from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of ModivCare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MODV opened at $172.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.62. ModivCare Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.07 and a 12 month high of $184.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. ModivCare had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $453.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.06 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ModivCare Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

ModivCare Company Profile

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

