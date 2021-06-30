Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Position Cut by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC reduced its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Moderna by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,337,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,936,980,000 after purchasing an additional 21,025,493 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Moderna by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,803,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,204,000 after purchasing an additional 326,683 shares in the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP boosted its stake in Moderna by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,302,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,254,000 after purchasing an additional 958,358 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Moderna by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,795,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,412,000 after purchasing an additional 761,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,852,000 after purchasing an additional 235,190 shares in the last quarter. 51.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $234.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.21 and a 1 year high of $238.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $186.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.48.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.65.

In other Moderna news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 3,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.48, for a total transaction of $581,621.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,621.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total transaction of $658,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $658,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 458,900 shares of company stock valued at $77,876,067. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

