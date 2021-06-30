Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Sold by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC decreased its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRGP. Mizuho raised their target price on Targa Resources from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Targa Resources from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Targa Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Targa Resources from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Targa Resources from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Targa Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.53.

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $43.90 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 51.05 and a beta of 3.04. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.08 and a 1 year high of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 3.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

In other news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 21,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $786,083.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,260,019.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 6,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $237,927.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 630,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,056,370.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 156,221 shares of company stock valued at $6,201,811. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

