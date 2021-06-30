QS Investors LLC Makes New $688,000 Investment in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

QS Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,416 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NXPI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 18.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,126,709 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,052,312,000 after buying an additional 3,205,472 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $458,957,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 73.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,069,257 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $816,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,655 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 78.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,432,596 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $489,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 109.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,555,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $313,084,000 after purchasing an additional 811,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $207.70 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $111.35 and a 1 year high of $216.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $199.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $57.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.43.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.19%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Barclays raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.96.

In related news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $4,962,149.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,687,375.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

