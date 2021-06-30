First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) Short Interest Update

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 90.5% from the May 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FTAG opened at $29.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.99. First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF has a 52-week low of $19.18 and a 52-week high of $32.59.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,927 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 14.90% of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

First Trust ISE Global Platinum Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the ISE Global Platinum Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets in securities that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts representing foreign securities in the Index.

