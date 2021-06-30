Next Fifteen Communications Group (OTCMKTS:NXFNF) Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (OTCMKTS:NXFNF) were up 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.05 and last traded at $12.00. Approximately 4,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 9,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.90.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.95.

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

