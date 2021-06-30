Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) Receives $15.17 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.17.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GRAY. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of Graybug Vision in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Graybug Vision from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Graybug Vision in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graybug Vision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Graybug Vision from $14.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

NASDAQ:GRAY opened at $6.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.55. Graybug Vision has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $37.88.

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.08). On average, research analysts anticipate that Graybug Vision will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRAY. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,201,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Graybug Vision by 18,596.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after buying an additional 922,746 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 62.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Graybug Vision

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

