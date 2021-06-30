Gem Diamonds (OTCMKTS:GMDMF) Shares Up 11.1%

Shares of Gem Diamonds Limited (OTCMKTS:GMDMF) shot up 11.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GMDMF. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Get Gem Diamonds alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.94.

Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Gem Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gem Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.