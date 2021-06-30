Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Receives $69.15 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.15.

OSH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

OSH stock opened at $58.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. Oak Street Health has a twelve month low of $37.11 and a twelve month high of $66.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.44.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 24.18% and a negative return on equity of 60.50%. The firm had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.40 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oak Street Health news, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $365,392.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 544,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,731,292.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Clem sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 621,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,743,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,074,063 shares of company stock valued at $484,730,360. 10.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the first quarter valued at $55,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 255.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the first quarter valued at $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the first quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

