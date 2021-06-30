Short Interest in First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) Decreases By 69.1%

First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 69.1% from the May 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First National stock. Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) by 82.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,600 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC owned about 1.93% of First National worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 22.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FXNC opened at $20.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $97.79 million, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.59. First National has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $20.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.86.

First National (NASDAQ:FXNC) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.66 million for the quarter. First National had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 23.36%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th.

First National Company Profile

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions.

