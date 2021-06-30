Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,804 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,551 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ManTech International were worth $4,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ManTech International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,028,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ManTech International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,305,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 786,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,951,000 after acquiring an additional 249,368 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ManTech International by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,388,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,496,000 after purchasing an additional 165,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ManTech International by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 613,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,541,000 after purchasing an additional 135,980 shares during the period. 64.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 2,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total transaction of $251,188.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,096.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Judith L. Bjornaas sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $645,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,110,522.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,375 shares of company stock worth $1,241,914. Corporate insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

MANT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on ManTech International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on ManTech International in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANT opened at $85.70 on Wednesday. ManTech International Co. has a 52 week low of $61.91 and a 52 week high of $101.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. ManTech International had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that ManTech International Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. ManTech International’s payout ratio is currently 45.24%.

ManTech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

