PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $4,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in PACCAR by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in PACCAR by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC increased its position in PACCAR by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR stock opened at $88.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.58. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $72.79 and a fifty-two week high of $103.19. The firm has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.64.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 7.26%. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $448,666.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,460 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.71.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

