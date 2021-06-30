Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $4.40 Million Position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,503 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Blueprint Medicines worth $4,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,687,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $413,583,000 after acquiring an additional 121,360 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,830,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,537,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $149,475,000 after purchasing an additional 37,087 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 14.7% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,429,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,948,000 after purchasing an additional 183,665 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,399,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,061,000 after purchasing an additional 110,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total value of $2,317,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,679,380.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $87.58 on Wednesday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 52 week low of $66.20 and a 52 week high of $125.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.85.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.08. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 40.18%. The firm had revenue of $21.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.71 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.52 EPS for the current year.

BPMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.67.

Blueprint Medicines Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.