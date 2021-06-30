LS Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

LS Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 31.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,327,613 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $549,056,000 after purchasing an additional 221,732 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 7.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,623,342 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $267,852,000 after purchasing an additional 114,520 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 13.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 991,394 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $165,821,000 after purchasing an additional 116,342 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 2.1% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 985,515 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $162,609,000 after purchasing an additional 20,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 938,214 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $113,608,000 after purchasing an additional 109,919 shares during the last quarter.

AYI opened at $188.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.64. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.12 and a 1-year high of $194.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $184.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $776.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.88 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 14.90%. Equities research analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $198,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,780,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on AYI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.97.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

