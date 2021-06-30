Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 15,429 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,429 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of MGIC Investment worth $4,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 17,470 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 880,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,053,000 after buying an additional 358,375 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 115.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 49,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 26,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE:MTG opened at $13.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.45. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $15.68. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.79.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 37.50%. The business had revenue of $295.74 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

In other MGIC Investment news, EVP James J. Hughes sold 80,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total value of $1,151,933.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 265,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,820,545. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

