Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,699 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $4,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OLLI. Pier Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 100,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,236,000 after acquiring an additional 41,266 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 425,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 217,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,788,000 after purchasing an additional 13,777 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 62,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 10,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 1,517 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $132,707.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,646.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $67,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,954 shares in the company, valued at $2,695,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,867 shares of company stock valued at $340,431 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OLLI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.20.

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $84.04 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.24. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.75 and a 52-week high of $123.52.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $452.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

