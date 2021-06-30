Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $1.04 Million in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 43,426 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 17,062,697 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $269,079,000 after buying an additional 3,865,939 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,889,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,648,400 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $277,953,000 after buying an additional 1,123,160 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at $16,068,000. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 145.1% in the 1st quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,347,837 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,213,000 after buying an additional 797,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAL stock opened at $21.08 on Wednesday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.63 and a 12-month high of $26.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.62.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.65) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.65.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

