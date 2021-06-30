Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Raises Holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 145.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,440 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBCF. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBCF stock opened at $33.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.35. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $40.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $84.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.36 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 31.84%. On average, research analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.52%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBCF. B. Riley raised their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

