Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires 4,912 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 52.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Southwest Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $201,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,766.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SWX stock opened at $65.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.15. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $75.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.68.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $885.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is 57.49%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SWX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Southwest Gas from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.60.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

