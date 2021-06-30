Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $911,000 in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 95,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 51.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 258,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,862,000 after purchasing an additional 87,462 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $889,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USPH opened at $115.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.65 and a twelve month high of $143.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.34 and a beta of 1.45.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.17. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $112.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is currently 46.82%.

USPH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

In other news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $214,623.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total transaction of $120,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,069 shares of company stock worth $604,874. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

