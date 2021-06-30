Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases Shares of 32,218 PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 32,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $929,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its stake in PPL by 7.8% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 717,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,685,000 after buying an additional 51,764 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in PPL by 2.0% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 41,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in PPL by 115.5% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 25,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 13,610 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPL by 37.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PPL by 2.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 641,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,488,000 after purchasing an additional 17,456 shares in the last quarter. 65.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PPL shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC raised shares of PPL to an “outperformer” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.27.

NYSE PPL opened at $27.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.93. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $24.20 and a 1 year high of $30.81. The company has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43). PPL had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.17%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

