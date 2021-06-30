Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $956,000 Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 78.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,785,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,511,619,000 after buying an additional 1,207,254 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,710,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,109,983,000 after buying an additional 386,659 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,855,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $748,595,000 after buying an additional 26,636 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 8.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,712,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $690,559,000 after purchasing an additional 126,169 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,563,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $673,879,000 after purchasing an additional 184,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP opened at $467.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $362.90 and a twelve month high of $471.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $447.42. The company has a market capitalization of $49.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.04.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.66%.

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total value of $92,158.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,528,451.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total transaction of $227,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,969,759.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,700 shares of company stock worth $5,106,288. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ROP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $447.67.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

