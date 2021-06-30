HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Invests $204,000 in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 12,539 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 829,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,056,000 after buying an additional 4,292 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,323,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,063,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1,013.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,276,000 after buying an additional 54,346 shares in the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, President Rodger Novak sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total transaction of $3,215,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 646,836 shares in the company, valued at $83,196,046.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.61, for a total value of $1,266,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,158,666.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $8,274,500 in the last quarter. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CRSP shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Evercore ISI raised CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.68.

Shares of CRSP opened at $150.49 on Wednesday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52 week low of $68.85 and a 52 week high of $220.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.31.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.42% and a negative net margin of 35,630.97%. As a group, research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

