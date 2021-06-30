HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 15,988 Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,988 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 119.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,702 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,030 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 45.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,312 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 8,794 shares during the last quarter. 15.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilat Satellite Networks alerts:

GILT stock opened at $10.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.91. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $22.69.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $44.71 million for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a negative return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 25.51%.

Gilat Satellite Networks Profile

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Latin America, the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects.

Read More: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.