HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Invests $52,000 in Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGRX. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,121,965 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,699,000 after purchasing an additional 17,539 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 221.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 162,923 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 112,166 shares during the last quarter. 43.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Agile Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, CFO Dennis Reilly acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $27,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 176,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,013.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AGRX opened at $1.39 on Wednesday. Agile Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $3.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.58.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.65 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Agile Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AGRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

See Also: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.