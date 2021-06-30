Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st.

Helios Technologies has a payout ratio of 10.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Helios Technologies to earn $3.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.5%.

HLIO opened at $78.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 1.16. Helios Technologies has a 1-year low of $31.56 and a 1-year high of $79.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.25. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $204.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Helios Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Helios Technologies will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HLIO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

