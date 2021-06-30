Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of NYSE IHD opened at $8.55 on Wednesday. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $8.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.23.

About Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

