AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTS opened at $10.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.71. AST SpaceMobile has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $25.37.

Get AST SpaceMobile alerts:

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.