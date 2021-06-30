AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:ASTS opened at $10.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.71. AST SpaceMobile has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $25.37.
About AST SpaceMobile
