Physicians Realty Trust Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:DOC)

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st.

Physicians Realty Trust has increased its dividend payment by 1.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Physicians Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 262.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Physicians Realty Trust to earn $1.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.4%.

NYSE:DOC opened at $18.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.80. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $16.42 and a 12-month high of $20.13.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $113.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.59 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 2.53%. Physicians Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DOC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Physicians Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

