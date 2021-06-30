Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Kepler Capital Markets

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

VALN has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Valneva in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Valneva in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Valneva in a research note on Monday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:VALN opened at $26.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.75. Valneva has a 12 month low of $24.16 and a 12 month high of $31.33.

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

