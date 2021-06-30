First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:FCT)

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0896 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of FCT stock opened at $12.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.45. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $10.42 and a fifty-two week high of $12.84.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Company Profile

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

