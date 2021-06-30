KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS) Stock Price Up 1.8%

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS)’s share price rose 1.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €72.10 ($84.82) and last traded at €72.10 ($84.82). Approximately 7,142 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 227% from the average daily volume of 2,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at €70.80 ($83.29).

KWS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Nord/LB set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Warburg Research set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Pareto Securities set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €73.25 ($86.18).

The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion and a PE ratio of 25.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €75.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.80, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.78.

KWS SAAT SE & Co KGaA develops, produces, and distributes seeds for agriculture in Germany, rest of Europe, North and South America, and internationally. It operates through Corn, Sugarbeet, Cereals, and Vegetables segments. The Corn segment produces and distributes seed for corn, soybeans, and sunflowers.

