Mchain Reaches Market Cap of $40,287.44 (MAR)

Mchain (CURRENCY:MAR) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 30th. Mchain has a market capitalization of $40,287.44 and approximately $41.00 worth of Mchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mchain has traded up 39.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Mchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mchain alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00006696 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006733 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000132 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000109 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000015 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000234 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Mchain Coin Profile

MAR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2017. Mchain’s total supply is 64,873,150 coins. Mchain’s official Twitter account is @Marijuana_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mchain’s official website is mchain.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “MarijuanaCoin is a new PoW/PoS cryptocurrency for the cannabis industry. It's based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Mchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MARUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Mchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.