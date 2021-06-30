Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) announced its earnings results on Monday. The shipping company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 5.26%.

Shares of NYSE:TNP opened at $8.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.09. The firm has a market cap of $155.76 million, a PE ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 12 month low of $7.06 and a 12 month high of $11.02.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TNP. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tsakos Energy Navigation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.31.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 61 conventional tankers, two LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

