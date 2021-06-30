ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) Shares Up 1.1%

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (ETR:PSM)’s stock price shot up 1.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €16.93 ($19.91) and last traded at €16.83 ($19.80). 545,879 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 2,250,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €16.65 ($19.59).

Several brokerages recently commented on PSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.40 ($27.53) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays set a €17.50 ($20.59) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €18.84 ($22.17).

Get ProSiebenSat.1 Media alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of €17.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion and a PE ratio of 12.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.95.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.