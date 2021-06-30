Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.230-$2.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $842.80 million-$877.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $861.68 million.

NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $45.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.27. Verint Systems has a fifty-two week low of $20.67 and a fifty-two week high of $52.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -250.67, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Verint Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verint Systems will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Verint Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verint Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Verint Systems from $89.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Verint Systems from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Verint Systems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.88.

In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 62,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $2,877,611.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 9,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $451,036.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 210,522 shares of company stock worth $9,713,283. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

