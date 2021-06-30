Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Lowered to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SPCE has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Virgin Galactic from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group raised Virgin Galactic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Virgin Galactic in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.86.

SPCE stock opened at $47.02 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.50. Virgin Galactic has a fifty-two week low of $14.27 and a fifty-two week high of $62.80. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.35 and a beta of 0.36.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.86) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Virgin Galactic will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 1,900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $51,262,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 137,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after buying an additional 45,751 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,299,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 525,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,475,000 after acquiring an additional 148,047 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter valued at $2,371,000. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 156,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 25,965 shares during the last quarter. 20.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

