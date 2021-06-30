SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 3,817 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,817 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $2,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 1,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $209,060.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 32,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total transaction of $3,474,555.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 557,732 shares of company stock valued at $57,834,180 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AN shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Benchmark raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AutoNation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.88.

AN opened at $93.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.39. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $36.86 and a one year high of $106.99.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

