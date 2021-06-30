SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 19.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,736 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $2,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EZU. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1,000.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 879,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,343,000 after purchasing an additional 799,370 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF stock opened at $49.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.96. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 52 week low of $36.77 and a 52 week high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

