Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 53.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 18,828 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $2,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 257.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,415,000 after buying an additional 28,082 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth about $20,605,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $1,502,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 4.5% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 19,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,283,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $247,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on CSL shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Longbow Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.33.

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $189.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $111.79 and a one year high of $197.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $189.73. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.03.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.78. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.23%.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total transaction of $2,436,208.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,896,817.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.