Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.25.

HA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of HA opened at $24.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. Hawaiian has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $31.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.83.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($3.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.71) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.20 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 103.19% and a negative net margin of 91.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.74) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hawaiian will post -6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hawaiian news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of Hawaiian stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $62,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 69,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,253.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Swelbar sold 4,000 shares of Hawaiian stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $103,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,712.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $241,000 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,757,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,310,000 after buying an additional 1,109,715 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,967,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,153,000 after buying an additional 855,306 shares during the period. Highline Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at $14,896,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the 4th quarter valued at $533,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Hawaiian in the 1st quarter worth $5,334,000. 72.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

