Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.97.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.33 to $21.80 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Infosys alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 319.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 16.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFY stock opened at $21.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $91.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.85. Infosys has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $21.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.18.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 26.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Infosys will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

Featured Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.