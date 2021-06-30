Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.06.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

APYRF opened at $36.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.10. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $38.01.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

