Cora Gold (LON:CORA) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Cora Gold Limited (LON:CORA) shares were down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7.80 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.98 ($0.10). Approximately 144,184 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 624,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8 ($0.10).

The stock has a market cap of £16.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 8.09.

Cora Gold Company Profile (LON:CORA)

Cora Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold. It operates various gold exploration permits, including Sanankoro, Yanfolila, and Diangounte projects covering an area of approximately 1,100 square kilometers located in Mali and Senegal.

