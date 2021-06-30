Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG) Shares Down 1%

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc (LON:TENG) shares fell 1% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 103.50 ($1.35) and last traded at GBX 103.50 ($1.35). 13,254 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 62,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 104.50 ($1.37).

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 103.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £85.48 million and a P/E ratio of -11.88.

Ten Lifestyle Group Company Profile (LON:TENG)

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc provides concierge services to private banks, retail banks, premium payment card providers, and high-net-worth individuals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, and the Asia-Pacific Region. The company assists its members to access various consumer markets, such as travel, dining, and live entertainment through its proprietary digital platform.

