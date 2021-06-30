Profound Medical (TSE:PRN) Shares Down 4.9%

Profound Medical Corp. (TSE:PRN)’s stock price fell 4.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$20.28 and last traded at C$21.21. 33,429 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 40,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.31.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRN. Leede Jones Gab reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Profound Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Profound Medical to C$43.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 21.34, a current ratio of 23.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$22.33. The firm has a market cap of C$405.92 million and a PE ratio of -11.45.

Profound Medical (TSE:PRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.30) by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$0.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.38 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Profound Medical Corp. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Profound Medical Company Profile (TSE:PRN)

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

