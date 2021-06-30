ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) Short Interest Update

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 810,600 shares, an increase of 417.6% from the May 31st total of 156,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 223,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of ESSA Pharma in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPIX opened at $28.12 on Wednesday. ESSA Pharma has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $949.89 million, a P/E ratio of -28.99 and a beta of 1.65.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.15). Equities analysts predict that ESSA Pharma will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EPIX. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its position in ESSA Pharma by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 284,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 23,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 10,804 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 509,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,995,000 after buying an additional 33,407 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 2,558,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,517,000 after buying an additional 470,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 450.7% during the fourth quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 110,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 90,149 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESSA Pharma Company Profile

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

